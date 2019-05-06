San Antonio FC falls to New Mexico United, 3-0

ALBEQUERQUE - The road woes continue for San Antonio FC. The Alamo City club fell to New Mexico United, 3-0 at Isotopes Park on Sunday night.

It's SAFC's fourth straight road loss and their first shutout loss since March 30th.

“I thought our players created several opportunities tonight, but we didn’t capitalize on them," head coach Darren Powell said. "New Mexico took full advantage of the chances they presented themselves with, and when they scored the second goal the momentum continued to be in their favor. Our players are bitterly disappointed, but we need to put this behind us and prepare for next weekend.”

The hosts set the tone for the match. Just nine minutes in, New Mexico forward Devon Sandoval opened the scoring on the counter attack, burying a cross in the back of the net. Midfielder Santi Moar tallied a brace in the second half -- both goals were scored just four minutes apart.

“It’s a tough day for us, especially when you have a group like we do," said SAFC defender Joshua Yaro. "This is a big loss and it’s the first time this season that we feel we were outplayed. Overall it’s tough but as a team we need to learn from it, look at what we did right and wrong, and build from there.”

The silver lining: San Antonio FC returns home to Toyota Field next week, where they've won three straight matches, hosting Orange County SC. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

