VIA seeks best tech experts to come up with transit solutions

SAN ANTONIO - Local tech experts came together Friday for the first day of VIA’s second annual GoCodeSA Codeathon.

For this competition, VIA encourages the best coders, designers and tech minds in the area to compete by turning their bright ideas into innovation.

The teams of contestants can work on any type of projects, such as web apps, mobile apps or wearable solutions.

VIA is looking for work that will help improve transit in the area.

About $10,000 worth of cash and prizes will be awarded throughout the event, which ends on Sunday.

