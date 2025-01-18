Texas Eats: Round Rock Donuts named one of the most legendary dessert destinations in the world

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Round Rock Donuts

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Since 1926, the Lone Star Bakery, now infamously known as Round Rock Donuts, began serving their delightfully sweet treats to the Round Rock community. In the 1940s, they introduced their iconic Round Rock Glazed Donuts which has garnered international recognition, ranking 21st around the world and becoming a “Legendary Dessert Place” according to TasteAtlas. Round Rock Donuts will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2026.

WiseGuys: A Chicago Eatery - Round Rock

3200 Greenlawn Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664

This laid-back Chicago eatery brings their signature Italian beef sandwiches and cheesesteaks to Texas. This location has has attracted many popular 80s and 90s icons, whose faces line the walls. Above the main dining area, a car hangs as a tribute to a Windy City’s icon.

La Panaderia

2503 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

La Panaderia offers a variety of conchas that taste delicious paired with their dirty hot chocolates.

2020 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Established in 2015, the Southerleigh Hospitality Group comprises a collective of acclaimed eateries promising culinary excellence and their latest expansion introduces Sense of Occasion, a catering service for events of all kinds and ages. Visit their website for booking information and all the details.

