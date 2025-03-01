Texas Eats: Texas BBQ tour

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
KG BBQ
3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
Schulze’s Pit Room
1013 Schriewer St, Seguin, TX 78155
Curry Boys BBQ
536 E Courtland Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212
Wimberley BBQ
500 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676
Black Board BBQ
1123 Sisterdale Rd, Sisterdale, TX 78006
The Wagon Wheel
1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
CM Smokehouse
2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Texas D-Willie’s Smokehouse
7393 US Hwy 87 E, China Grove, TX 78263
