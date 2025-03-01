Skip to main content
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Texas BBQ tour

We traveled across the state for some iconic Texas barbecue

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

KG BBQ (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KG BBQ

3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

Schulze's Pit Room (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Schulze’s Pit Room

1013 Schriewer St, Seguin, TX 78155

Curry Boys BBQ (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Curry Boys BBQ

536 E Courtland Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Wimberley BBQ (KSAT)

Wimberley BBQ

500 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676

Blackboard BBQ (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Black Board BBQ

1123 Sisterdale Rd, Sisterdale, TX 78006

Giant Chicken Fried Steak from The Wagon Wheel in Eagle Pass (ksat12)

The Wagon Wheel

1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

CM Smokehouse (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CM Smokehouse

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Texas D-Willie's (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas D-Willie’s Smokehouse

7393 US Hwy 87 E, China Grove, TX 78263

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

Tommy Namphong is the trainee for Texas Eats. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He grew up in San Antonio.

