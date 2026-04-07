Texas Eats NOW: Viral Mango Sticky Rice Ice Cream & Oreo Milkshakes in San Antonio

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Asian-inspired ice creams at Dorp Creamery in San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dorp Creamery

310 W Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78212





Fruteria La Tropicana in San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fruteria La Tropicana

100 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX 78201

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