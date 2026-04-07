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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Viral Mango Sticky Rice Ice Cream & Oreo Milkshakes in San Antonio

Discover two spots in San Antonio for viral ice cream desserts

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

Asian-inspired ice creams at Dorp Creamery in San Antonio (David Hinjosa, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIOYou can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

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Asian-inspired ice creams at Dorp Creamery in San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dorp Creamery

310 W Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78212


Fruteria La Tropicana in San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fruteria La Tropicana

100 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX 78201

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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