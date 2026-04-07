Texas Eats NOW: Viral Mango Sticky Rice Ice Cream & Oreo Milkshakes in San Antonio Discover two spots in San Antonio for viral ice cream desserts Asian-inspired ice creams at Dorp Creamery in San Antonio (David Hinjosa, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “ Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com , and KSAT Plus , our free streaming app. Today on Texas Eats NOW: Asian-inspired ice creams at Dorp Creamery in San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Dorp Creamery 310 W Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78212 Fruteria La Tropicana in San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Fruteria La Tropicana 100 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX 78201 Texas Eats
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About the Authors David Elder headshot
David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12
Andre Glover headshot
Andre Glover is a Producer for Texas Eats on KSAT 12. With more than 15 years of experience in national television production, he brings a background in live daytime TV, scripted series, digital media, and community storytelling to the award-winning food show.
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