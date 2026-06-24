Texas Eats NOW: Deep South Fried Chicken and French-Inspired Fine Dining

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats NOW 2026 (KSAT 2026)

HONEY’S CHICKEN JOINT

1001 Rittiman Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

Opened in 2025 and situated near Fort Sam Houston, Honey’s Chicken Joint was born out of a desire to bring serious bone-in chicken to San Antonio. The team drew inspiration from a research and development trip through the South, and the result is a stripped-back, charming dining room with weathered chairs and enamel pots on the wall that channels small-town Southern spirit.

The menu centers on bone-in combo meals and fried tenders, with chicken sandwiches all served alongside honey butter-drenched drop biscuits. Combo meals come with a choice of Southern-style sides including slaw, mashed potatoes, fried okra, and mac ‘n’ cheese, and bone-in orders arrive with white gravy as standard. Tenders can be paired with ranch, a house honey mustard, or an incredible Mississippi comeback sauce.

Texas Eats NOW 2026 (KSAT 2026)

KING WILLIAM WINE COMPANY

1420 S Alamo St Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78210

King William Wine Co. is a chef-driven restaurant and wine bar located inside the Blue Star Arts Complex in San Antonio’s historic Southtown neighborhood. Named one of San Antonio’s Best New Restaurants by both the San Antonio Express-News and San Antonio Magazine, the concept was built by owners Juan and Jill Arreguin around the intersection of classical European technique and an exceptional wine program. Operating as a European-style kitchen, the team approaches each dish with a focus on preparation done with care and precision, with Jill serving as co-owner and executive chef.

The food menu leans into refined, shareable plates, and the bouillabaisse stands as one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes — finished with a full lobster tail, New Zealand mussels, and clams with cod loin. The wine program centers on Champagne and classic Old World appellations, with a curated cellar featuring grower Champagnes and small producers alongside a full bar program. Sunday Afternoon Tea, private wine dinners, and a gourmet market further round out an experience designed for lingering, celebrating, and exploring great bottles.

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