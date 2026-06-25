Texas Eats NOW: Michelin-Starred Desserts and South Side Barbecue Favorites

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 062526 Nicosi (KSAT 2026)

NICŌSI

221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Nicōsi is an intimate, Michelin-starred dessert concept located in San Antonio’s Pearl district that challenges traditional ideas about sweets through an immersive tasting experience. Led by Executive Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, the 20-seat restaurant presents a multi-course menu that explores a range of flavors, including acidic, savory, bitter, and sweet elements. Diners are seated around an open kitchen, allowing them to interact directly with the culinary team while learning the stories and techniques behind each meticulously crafted course.

The menu features inventive combinations that blur the line between savory and sweet, incorporating unexpected ingredients such as tomatoes, cheese, herbs, and even slow-braised meats into dessert preparations. Guests are encouraged to disconnect from their phones and fully engage with the theatrical presentation, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience that has helped establish Nicōsi as one of San Antonio’s most celebrated culinary destinations.

TXE 062526 D Willies (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS D WILLIE’S SMOKEHOUSE

6506 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78211

7393 US Hwy 87 E, China Grove, TX 78263

Texas D Willie’s Smokehouse has built a loyal following in San Antonio and China Grove by serving generous portions of pecan wood-smoked barbecue and classic Texas comfort food. Known for its budget-friendly prices and hearty plates, the family-owned smokehouse offers brisket, pork ribs, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, and massive beef ribs cooked low and slow to develop rich smoke flavor and a tender bite.

In addition to its smoked meats, Texas D Willie’s is praised for standout sides such as sweet potato casserole, baked potato salad, cream corn, and house-made mac and cheese. Diners can also enjoy loaded baked potatoes, brisket nachos, banana pudding, and a trio of signature sauces ranging from traditional barbecue to a tangy mustard-based option. The restaurant’s all-you-can-eat offering and oversized portions continue to make it a favorite stop for barbecue enthusiasts looking for a satisfying South Texas meal.

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