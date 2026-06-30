Texas Eats NOW: Delicious Brazilian Churrasco and Hearty Wood-Fired Comfort Food

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

CHAMA GAUCHA

217 E Houston St, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78205

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is an authentic churrascaria that brings centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking traditions to the heart of downtown San Antonio. Founded in 2008 by João Carlos Ongaratto, a 20-year veteran of Fogo de Chão, the concept started with a single location in San Antonio before expanding to Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Chicago. The downtown location, spanning over 12,000 square feet across two levels, sits steps away from the River Walk, Alamo, and directly across from the Majestic Theatre.

The experience centers on tableside service, where skilled gauchos roast each cut over an open flame and carve directly from the skewer at the table. Cuts include picanha (prime cut sirloin), cordeiro (lamb), porco (pork ribs dusted in parmesan), and filet mignon, all sourced as USDA Prime beef aged over 45 days for maximum tenderness. A massive salad bar stocked with more than 30 options — including cheeses, vegetables, charcuterie, smoked salmon, and garbanzo beans — rounds out the meal, alongside classic Brazilian sides like caramelized bananas, garlic mashed potatoes, and pão de queijo, Brazil’s famous tapioca-flour cheese bread. The indulgent fireball cheesecake makes for a dramatic finish to the full churrascaria experience.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

CAMP OUTPOST

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Camp Outpost Co. is a casual American dining experience built around a wood-fired, rotisserie-driven kitchen, set inside an industrial warehouse space in San Antonio’s Southtown and King William neighborhoods. The concept pairs rotisserie-style cuisine with a spacious outdoor patio, communal fire pit, and a vintage Airstream bar, creating a nostalgic camp-like atmosphere that sets it apart from conventional dining.

The kitchen focuses on slow-roasted proteins, which are then finished for texture and bold flavor. Wood-grilled shrimp tacos, rotisserie chicken, and a rotating selection of roasted proteins anchor the menu, while sides like crispy Yukon Gold potatoes — roasted for hours and flash-fried for a tender interior and crunchy crust — and charred corn with poblano peppers and braised onions round out the plates. A jalapeño sausage, burgers, sandwiches, and sliders round out a menu that covers something for every appetite.

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