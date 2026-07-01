Texas Eats NOW: Southern Brunch Favorites and Artisan Coffee Creations

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 070126 Brunch Spot (KSAT 2026)

THE BRUNCH SPOT

8022 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX 78109

The Brunch Spot is a family-owned restaurant in Converse serving scratch-made Southern comfort food with a modern twist. Founded by Tabby Pryor and led in the kitchen by her son, Nehemiah, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for its generous portions, welcoming atmosphere, and menu packed with hearty breakfast and lunch favorites. Guests can also enjoy handcrafted specialty coffees, lattes, and brunch cocktails to complete the experience.

Menu highlights include the signature Chicken & Waffles, featuring a fluffy Belgian waffle paired with crispy fried chicken, as well as the Chicken Fried Chicken served with eggs, breakfast potatoes, a biscuit, and rich cream gravy. Loaded omelets, buttery biscuits, and perfectly seasoned breakfast potatoes round out a menu that celebrates classic Southern flavors made fresh every day.

TXE 070126 Newstand (KSAT 2026)

THE NEWSTAND COFFEE

1900 Broadway, Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78215

The Newstand Coffee is a stylish neighborhood café in Midtown San Antonio that combines specialty coffee, house-made breads, and creative comfort food with a vintage-inspired atmosphere. Located inside the historic Jefferson Bank building, the café is known for its retro design, relaxed vibe, and an adjoining boutique featuring curated vintage clothing, books, and home goods.

The menu features hand-crafted sandwiches served on fresh-baked breads, including favorites like The Tribune with Texas Angus beef and The Times egg salad sandwich. Guests can also enjoy all-day breakfast items, fresh pastries, and specialty coffee made with beans from regional roasters, alongside seasonal drinks that make The Newstand a popular destination for breakfast, lunch, or an afternoon coffee break.

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