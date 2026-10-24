Harrison Barnes of the San Antonio Spurs Talks Trick-Or-Treat for UNICEF

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE PERRY'S (KSAT 2026)

THIRSTY THURSDAY | PERRY’S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE

15900 La Cantera Parkway, Ste. 22200, San Antonio, TX 78256

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille at La Cantera brings upscale dining and handcrafted cocktails together with a new seasonal martini trio for October. During this edition of Thirsty Thursday, we showcased three creative cocktails, including the Strait Paloma, inspired by George Strait’s favorite drink and made with Código 1530 Blanco tequila, fresh lime and grapefruit juices, blood orange purée, and agave. The Whiskey Sour Noir combines Four Roses bourbon with house-made Pinot Noir syrup, lemon juice, and orange bitters, while the Peachy Plane features Maker’s Mark bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, lemon juice, and peach purée. The restaurant’s October off-the-menu specials also include steak tartare, white bean pork chili, beef Wellington, The Three Kings Mignon, butternut squash, and pumpkin cheesecake.

TXE FABRICIO Chop It Up (KSAT 2026)

CHOP IT UP | FABRICIO OBERTO

YouTube.com/@TexasEats

David Elder sits down with former San Antonio Spurs champion and international basketball star Fabricio Oberto for another edition of “Chop It Up,” highlighting the Argentine-born athlete’s remarkable career and lasting connection to SA. Oberto began his professional basketball career in Argentina in 1993 before playing internationally in Europe and joining the Spurs in 2005, where he helped the team capture the 2007 NBA championship. A key member of Argentina’s celebrated Golden Generation, Oberto also earned an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games, a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, and a silver medal at the 2002 FIBA World Championship. Inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2019, Oberto has continued his involvement in basketball as a Spanish-language analyst for ESPN Deportes and ESPN in Latin America. This edition of “Chop It Up with David Elder” was sponsored by La-Z-Boy, with the extended interview available Friday afternoon on the Texas Eats YouTube channel.

TXE NADC BURGER (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | NADC BURGER

1007 E. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78702

NADC Burger, short for Not A Damn Chance, is an Austin burger destination created by professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee, bringing premium ingredients and a no-nonsense approach to the classic smashburger. What began as a passion project between friends evolved into a restaurant concept built around a signature double-patty burger made with 100% Wagyu beef, American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, mildly spicy jalapeños, and a secret house sauce served on a toasted potato roll. The founders spent nearly two years perfecting the recipe, from the beef and seasoning to the cheese, bun, and toppings, creating a burger served without substitutions. Guests can pair their burgers with crispy beef tallow fries or upgrade to Beast Mode Fries loaded with cheese, pickles, jalapeños, seasoning, and special sauce.

TXE GRISTMILL (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | GRISTMILL RIVER RESTAURANT & BAR

1287 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar has been serving classic Texas comfort food in historic Gruene for nearly 50 years, operating inside a century-old building overlooking the Guadalupe River. Known for its rustic atmosphere, spacious dining rooms, and scenic river views, the restaurant offers a menu of longtime favorites alongside new creations from its kitchen. David Elder samples a new fire-roasted chicken dish prepared with all-natural, free-range chicken marinated for at least 24 hours in steak seasoning, olive oil, fresh lime juice, and honey before being grilled, slow-roasted, and finished with a honey-lime glaze. Other highlights include the restaurant’s famous oversized onion rings served with gravy, chicken-fried steak, slow-cooked baby back ribs, and a towering six-layer strawberry cake.

TXE OWL CREEK (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS EATS HALLOWEEN | OWL CREEK FARM

12355 Military Drive West, San Antonio, TX 78253

Owl Creek Farm in West San Antonio offers family-friendly fall activities during the day before transforming into Nightmare at Owl Creek, an outdoor Halloween attraction featuring haunted trails, spooky mazes, and terrifying encounters after dark. The farm’s daytime activities include a seasonal pumpkin patch, petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides, bounce houses, and play areas where families can interact with goats, sheep, horses, pigs, and other farm animals. At night, visitors can explore six themed attractions, including the creepy Haunted Doll Trail, the wooded Dark End Woods Maze, the carnival-inspired Freak Show, and the winding Barn Maze. Guests looking for milder scares can try the Cowboy Trail or the extraterrestrial-themed Contact Zone, both designed with younger visitors in mind. With a mix of daytime autumn fun and nighttime frights, Owl Creek Farm offers two different ways to celebrate Halloween in San Antonio.

TXE JOHNNYS MERCADO (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | CHEF JOHNNY’S MERCADO at SAN ANTONIO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

9800 Airport Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78216

San Antonio chef and restaurateur Johnny Hernandez is bringing the city’s vibrant culinary traditions to travelers with the grand opening of Chef Johnny’s Mercado inside Terminal A at San Antonio International Airport. Hernandez was front and center for the ribbon-cutting celebration of the new restaurant, which brings together flavors from several of the chef’s popular concepts, including La Gloria, Burgerteca, and Frutería. The menu features Mexican-inspired street food, creative burgers, customizable bowls, and fresh dishes that showcase the diverse flavors of San Antonio. Travelers can enjoy selections such as carnitas, birria, carne asada, and chicken alambre bowls, along with salads, loaded queso, and traditional desserts including pastel de elote and Mexican chocolate cake. With bold Mexican flavors and convenient airport dining, Chef Johnny’s Mercado gives visitors a taste of San Antonio before they even leave the terminal.

TXE Harrison Barnes UNICEF (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS EATS HALLOWEEN | HARRISON BARNES & TRICK-OR-TREAT FOR UNICEF

UNICEFUSA.org/Trick-or-Treat

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes is helping turn Halloween into an opportunity to support children around the world through his partnership with UNICEF USA and its Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign. Barnes speaks about his involvement in the initiative, which celebrates its 75th anniversary and encourages families to raise money for children who need access to medical care, clean water, nutritious food, and educational resources. First launched in Philadelphia in 1950, the campaign became known for its iconic orange collection boxes, which children carried while trick-or-treating to collect donations. Supporters can also participate through online fundraising and digital giving opportunities. Barnes, who has also supported UNICEF’s Play Can’t Wait campaign, continues to use his platform to raise awareness of children’s needs and encourage families to make a difference while celebrating Halloween.

TXE Wagyu Factory (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | WAGYU FACTORY

11745 I-10, Ste. 414, San Antonio, TX 78230

Wagyu Factory brings an all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue, hot pot, and Asian buffet experience to San Antonio’s Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, featuring premium Wagyu beef from Japan, Australia, and the United States. Guests can grill their own selections at the table, choosing from richly marbled Japanese A5 Wagyu, Australian M9 Wagyu, American Wagyu, beef tongue, hanger steak, thinly sliced beef, and pork belly. The restaurant also offers customizable sukiyaki hot pot, an extensive sushi selection, and prepared dishes including Wagyu fried rice, Wagyu sliders, mini lobster rolls, dumplings, udon, and tempura. A self-service sauce bar lets diners experiment with house-made sauces, specialty salts, and seasonings, while unlimited beverages, soft-serve ice cream, and desserts such as egg tarts complete the experience.

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