Holiday spirit lives this weekend with 8 events around San Antonio

With less than two weeks until Christmas Day, holiday events are in full swing.

From the Natural Bridge Caverns in New Braunfels to Market Square downtown, happenings involve tamales, coffee, family-friendly activities, booze and exploration.

If you’re not able to make it to an event, there’s always an abundance of holiday vibes along the River Walk, where holiday lights reign, and in Travis Park, where the Rotary Ice Rink will stay open throughout January.

View a list of some of this weekend’s biggest events below.

Holiday Bricktacular at Legoland Discovery Center: From now until Jan. 5, families can enjoy a variety of activities at the Shops at Rivercenter attraction. Features include a LEGO Santa, a MINILAND San Antonio as a Winter Wonderland, a LEGO holiday tree, a workshop and more.

For more information, click here.

Instagram photos show a picture-perfect winter wonderland at Travis Park ice rink

Christmas at the Caverns: Natural Bridge Caverns is a wonder in itself, but for a few days every year it transforms into a winter wonderland. A hayride, ice skating rink, underground nativity, games and more are featured on the grounds.

Tickets are $27.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, with add-ons as an option. A portion of sales will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

The park hours for Christmas at the Caverns will be 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 5-10:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23.

For more information, click here.

Tamale Beer Pairing: The Busted Sandal Brewing Company will host Tamales y Cervezas, which will pair five beers and five half tamales for $18, on Friday. The event lasts from 4:30 to 10 p.m., and tickets are limited.

For more information, click here.

San Antonio Coffee & Cordials Festival: Keep warm with this coffee festival that will include more than 80 coffee roasts, Santa photos, brunch vendors, live music, a pet parade and more. It will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Hemisfair.

The event is free but a coffee tasting flight costs $11 and VIP access costs $29.17. For more information, click here.

Get free ice cream sandwich at Baked Bear when you donate teddy bear

La Gran Tamalada: The free event that honors the tradition of tamales will take place Saturday at Market Square. The event will show locals how to make tamales with workshops and host tamal vendors. Children’s activities will also be available.

For more information on this family-friendly event, click here.

Garden Ridge Holiday Market Days: The free event on Saturday will host 50 local vendors, a toy drive, activities for kids, food vendors, prizes and more. Parking is free and dogs are welcome on a leash. It will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Garden Ridge City Hall.

For more information, click here.

Story behind River Walk’s 100,000 holiday lights and what squirrels have to do with it

Holiday Shorts: On Friday, H-E-B Cinema on Will’s Plaza will present three movies: “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966).” Movies start at 8 p.m., but the plaza will open at 7 p.m. Holiday Shorts is a free event.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Items at a concession stand and bar will be available for purchase.

For more information, click here.

The Wizard of Oz: Live in Concert: The Tobin Center will transform into the Land of Oz with two performances by the San Antonio Symphony at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Academy Award-winning score will be played live with the film, which turned 80 years old this year.

For more information, click here.