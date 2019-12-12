Get free ice cream sandwich at Baked Bear when you donate teddy bear

SAN ANTONIO – You can get free ice cream while also helping needy families this holiday season.

The Baked Bear at The Shops at La Cantera is hosting a teddy bear drive on behalf of San Antonio Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

Anyone who brings a teddy bear to donate to the program will receive a free ice cream sandwich of their choosing through Dec. 22.

The teddy bears collected will be given to families in need this holiday season.

The Blue Santa program helped 2,079 needy families in 2018 and 1,597 needy families in 2017, according to the organization’s website.