1 dead in vehicle crash near Loop 1604 and Highway 151, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a vehicle crash on the city's far West Side overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The accident was reported around 2 a.m. near Loop 1604 and Highway 151.

According to police, a sport utility vehicle was pulling out a parking lot and hit a white sedan, sending it into a ditch. The driver of the white sedan died at the scene.

Police said there were five people inside the white sedan at the time of the accident. Two passengers from inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, were transported to University Hospital along with the driver of the SUV.

Officials have not yet released the name of the person killed. Police said the driver of the SUV will be now assessed for a DWI.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.