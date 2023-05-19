Woman hospitalized in rollover crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Loop 410, near the Bandera Road exit.

According to police, the woman for an unknown reason lost control of her vehicle and crashed into another car, causing her to roll over on the main lanes of Loop 410.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where she’s expected to recover. No one in the other vehicle was hurt in the collision.

SAPD said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

