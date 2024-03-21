61º
Jackknifed 18-wheeler closes down part of I-35 South at Benton City Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

The crash happened on Interstate 35 South at Benton City Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A jackknifed 18-wheeler has closed down at least one main lane of Interstate 35 South on the city’s far Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 35 South at Benton City Road, near Von Ormy.

According to Transguide, at least one main lane of the highway is presently closed. A big rig spun on the highway and then jackknifed. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Officials say traffic is presently backed up to Quintana Road.

Authorities advise motorists to use an alternate route. It is unclear when the 18-wheeler will be removed.

