Jackknifed 18-wheeler closes down part of I-35 South at Benton City Road

SAN ANTONIO – A jackknifed 18-wheeler has closed down at least one main lane of Interstate 35 South on the city’s far Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 35 South at Benton City Road, near Von Ormy.

According to Transguide, at least one main lane of the highway is presently closed. A big rig spun on the highway and then jackknifed. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Officials say traffic is presently backed up to Quintana Road.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler crash on I-35 South at Benton City Road. At least one mainlane blocked after 18-wheeler spun on highway and jackknifed. Traffic backed up to Quintana Road. pic.twitter.com/saIcJWtwsL — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) March 21, 2024

Authorities advise motorists to use an alternate route. It is unclear when the 18-wheeler will be removed.

