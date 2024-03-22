Driver killed in late-night crash on Highway 281 on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed in a vehicle crash on a North Side highway late Thursday night, according to Transguide officials.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Highway 281 near Hildebrand Avenue, not far from University of the Incarnate Word.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. It not exactly clear how the crash occurred. Preliminary information suggests multiple vehicles may have been involved.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

