Authorities ID man killed while helping to replace flat tire on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (March 23): The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed while helping to replace another motorist’s flat tire last week.

Mauro Mendoza Santos, 63, died of blunt force injuries, the office said. His death has been ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 63-year-old man who was helping replace another motorist’s flat tire was hit and killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of Highway 281 southbound, near Hildebrand Avenue and Olmos Park.

According to police, Mauro Mendoza Santos parked his Red Ford F-350 behind a Black Dodge Dart on the right shoulder of the main lanes of the highway and was helping a 52-year-old man replace a flat tire on his Dodge Dart.

A preliminary police report states that the driver of a silver Toyota 4Runner told officers that they were traveling southbound when an unidentified vehicle drifted into their lane, causing him to veer to the right.

Police said the 4Runner was approaching the crest of a hill which reduced the driver’s view. The 4Runner struck the left rear of a trailer that was attached to the Ford F-350, causing the driver of the 4Runner to lose control and also hit the driver-side rear panel of the Dodge Dart.

SAPD said the Dodge Dart then did a quarter rotation, striking another vehicle, a Black Mazda 5. The Toyota 4Runner had significant damage on the front passenger-side bumper and it caused the vehicle to do a full clockwise rotation, hitting Santos and “forcing him off the bridge.” Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Dart sustained abdominal injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover, police said.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner was evaluated and was found not to be intoxicated. Police said no charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

