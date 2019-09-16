Castle Hills officer finds victim of hit-and-run crash, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Police in Castle Hills are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

According to police, an officer was conducting a traffic stop just before 5 a.m. near Northwest Military Highway and West Avenue not far from Loop 410 when he heard a man yelling for help. The officer searched and found a man lying on the sidewalk nearby, police said.

Authorities say the man told them he had been hit by a car and had been lying there for roughly 20 minutes.

Police said, however, that they weren't able to get much else out of him for reasons they could not disclose. There is no word on the extent of the man's injuries.

A description of the vehicle involved was not given. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

