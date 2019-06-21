LIVE: Major accident reported on SB I-35 at Evans Road

SAN ANTONIO - A major crash has been reported on southbound Interstate 35 at Evans Road early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Police diverted all traffic to the access road but one lane has since reopened.

At this time not much information is known about the crash. Early reports indicate someone may be hurt.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

