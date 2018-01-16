Man hospitalized after crashing vehicle into tree

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was taken to an area hospital after crashing his vehicle into a tree overnight, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just after midnight at a home on Fresno Road and Michigan Avenue.

According to police, the 30-year-old man was driving northbound on Fresno Road when he hit hit the railroad tracks and started to fishtail, spinning and hitting the tree.

RELATED: Man killed after crashing car through fence, backyard

RELATED: 1 killed, 4 injured in rear-end crash on South Side

Emergency crews responded to the crash and transported the man to University Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said wet roads were to blame for the accident.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.