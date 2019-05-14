Man toying with 6-foot long snake hit by truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s who was toying with a large snake in the street was hit by a pickup truck late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on East Mulberry Avenue, not far from Highway 281 on the city's North Side.

According to police, the man struck sustained minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.

Officers at the scene said the snake the man was looking at was roughly six feet in length.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver of the pickup truck will be facing any charges.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The condition and species of the snake is also not known.

