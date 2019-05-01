Off-duty police officer rescues woman from burning vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty police officer likely saved the life of woman after she was pulled out of a crashed vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on Bandera Road near Evers Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the woman for an unknown reason drove off Bandera Road, hitting a metal guardrail just before flipping the car onto its side.

An off-duty St. Mary's University police officer cut the seat belt away from the woman and pulled her out just before flames in the car reached her, police said.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with only minor injuries. Her name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

