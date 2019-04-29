Man lying on South Side tracks hit, killed by train

SAN ANTONIO - A man was hit and killed by a freight train on the city’s South Side early Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on a stretch of railroad tracks between Gillette Boulevard and W. Villaret Boulevard, just west of Commercial Avenue.

San Antonio police officers who responded to the scene said the train conductor told them he saw the man lying on the tracks as the train approached.

However, he said he was not able to stop the train in time.

The train eventually did come to a stop about a mile away with the back end of it blocking W. Villaret.

That area remained closed for several hours as SAPD, Union Pacific Railroad and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office all conducted investigations.

Police did not release the man’s name or age right away.

This marks the fourth time within about a two and half week period that someone has been hit by a train, the third involving a fatality.

Another man died April 12 after being hit by a train while walking on the tracks near Zarzamora and Merida streets.

Police said he appeared to ignore the conductor sounding the horn to warn him and kept walking along the tracks.

Another man was hit by a train last Thursday as he walked along elevated tracks in the 3000 block E. Commerce. He died later at a hospital.

A fourth man who was hit by a train April 15 was injured but survived the collision.

It happened near San Marcos and Rivas streets, just northwest of downtown.

