SAPD: Driver killed after car, rental truck collide on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s is dead after his vehicle crashed into a rental truck on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash was reported by a passerby just after 5 a.m. after they saw the wreck near Medical Drive and Babcock Road, not far from I-10.

According to police, the driver of the car was speeding while heading west on Medical Drive and tried to run a red light at Babcock Road. That's when, police said, the car hit the truck which was traveling north causing it to spin. The car got wedged underneath the Penske truck, police said.

Authorities said the passerby tried to help the driver but was unsuccessful. Fire crews arrived and attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle by lifting the truck to reach him, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic in the area has been diverted as emergency crews work. It is unclear when the intersection will reopen.

