BCSO: Driver hospitalized after rolling vehicle during chase with deputies

SAN ANTONIO - A vehicle chase ended in a crash on the city's Southwest Side overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The incident began just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies started chasing a driver near Loop 1604 and Somerset Road.

Deputies said during the chase the driver, for an unknown reason, rolled their vehicle at the intersection of I-35 and Cassin Lane.

The unidentified driver was taken to University Hospital.

Deputies did not say what started the chase or what charges the driver now faces.

