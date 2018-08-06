This company will pay you $10,000 to try barbecue from across the nation

Reynolds Kitchens is searching for its first-ever "Chief Grilling Officer."

The job description is a barbecue lover's dream come true. Reynolds Kitchens is searching for someone to travel and sample barbecue from cities across the nation that are known for their smokin' pits.

In addition to pre-paid travel for the CGO and a friend, Reynolds will also pay the CGO $10,000.

The gig is two weeks in search of "the best grilling techniques and tips." The CGO will be required to post photos of their adventures on Reynolds Kitchen's social media platforms and website.

"So, if you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious grilled dishes from across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your finds and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next meal, then you could have what it takes to be Reynolds Wrap’s Chief Grilling Officer," the job listing says.

People can apply by submitting a 100 word essay on why they think they're best for the position and their favorite barbecue recipe to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com.

Check out the job listing here!

