In Bexar, Cisneros takes lead in Democratic race for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

SAN ANTONIO – The first results of the night are in for early voting, and Jessica Cisneros is taking the lead in the race for Texas’ 28th Congressional District Democratic candidacy with 65% of the vote in Bexar County.

Incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing off against Cisneros to become the Democratic candidate. He currently has 34% of the vote in Bexar County.

Early voting results are still pending from other counties within the district.

Sandra Whitten is running unopposed in the race for the Republican candidacy.

Find live results for all races here.

Watch our election night livestream here.

The person who wins the seat in November will represent a district that goes as far south as the Rio Grande Valley, along the border to Laredo and parts of Bexar, Wilson and Atascosa counties.

Cuellar is a moderate Democrat who has held the seat since 2004. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed him.

Cisneros is a progressive candidate who has gotten support from Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cisneros is an immigration attorney who has argued that Cuellar is President Donald “Trump’s favorite Democrat” because of his moderate voting record.

The Democratic race has drawn more than $2 million in outside spending.