Tired of Facebook election alerts? Here’s how to turn them off.

SAN ANTONIO – With two weeks until Election Day, people may feel like they’re getting inundated with messages about voting. And with the coronavirus pandemic not letting up, it’s safe to say we’re at capacity with breaking alerts and updates.

While Facebook and social media sites have helped alert voters about important deadlines, like when to register to vote, and the start of early voting, some users may have gained a distaste for the seemingly never-ending reminders.

Luckily, for those who have already cast a ballot, or for those who don’t need a Facebook ping to get them to the polls, there’s a way to turn off election reminders.

Here’s how to turn off election reminders on Facebook:

If you’re on a desktop, look for the “See More” button on the left side of your screen. If you’re on a mobile device, the button will be on the bottom right corner.

How to turn off Facebook election notifications (KSAT)

After clicking “See More,” scroll down to find the “Town Hall” option.

How to turn off Facebook election notifications (KSAT)

After clicking “Town Hall," find the “Voting Reminders” section on the right side of the page. For mobile users, that option will be under the settings button.

How to turn off Facebook election notifications (KSAT)

Early voting in Bexar County lasts until Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.

Early voting in Bexar County lasts until Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.

