2023 Memorial Day Weekend Forecast in San Antonio

The unofficial start of summer kicks off this weekend as Memorial Day approaches. While it will be a warm weekend overall with highs in the 80s, there is a chance for scattered storms on Memorial Day itself.

Here’s what you can expect in the days ahead:

Saturday (5/27)

After starting off in the upper 60s, a warm day is expected with a high in the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday evening, mainly out west and closer to the Rio Grande

Sunday (5/28)

Another partly cloudy day with an afternoon high in the mid-80s in San Antonio

A few isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out in the morning, but coverage should generally be few and far between

Memorial Day (5/29)

A disturbance will roll across the state on Monday, sparking up widely scattered, hit-or-miss showers and storms

It won’t be a wash-out, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a backup plan should you briefly need to move things inside

Morning upper-60s will lead to a high in the mid-80s

We’ll be keeping our eyes on the forecast for you! The latest updates can be found on-air, online, and on the KSAT Weather Authority App.