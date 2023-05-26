82º

Weather

2023 Memorial Day Weekend Forecast in San Antonio

A warm weekend is expected with hit-or-miss storms possible on Monday

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Memorial Day, Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend forecast in San Antonio

The unofficial start of summer kicks off this weekend as Memorial Day approaches. While it will be a warm weekend overall with highs in the 80s, there is a chance for scattered storms on Memorial Day itself.

Here’s what you can expect in the days ahead:

Saturday (5/27)

  • After starting off in the upper 60s, a warm day is expected with a high in the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds
  • An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday evening, mainly out west and closer to the Rio Grande

Sunday (5/28)

  • Another partly cloudy day with an afternoon high in the mid-80s in San Antonio
  • A few isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out in the morning, but coverage should generally be few and far between

Memorial Day (5/29)

  • A disturbance will roll across the state on Monday, sparking up widely scattered, hit-or-miss showers and storms
  • It won’t be a wash-out, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a backup plan should you briefly need to move things inside
  • Morning upper-60s will lead to a high in the mid-80s

We’ll be keeping our eyes on the forecast for you! The latest updates can be found on-air, online, and on the KSAT Weather Authority App.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram