67º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Improvements! ‘Exceptional’ drought erased from parts of Bexar County, Hill Country

We still have a long way to go in terms of chipping away at this prolonged drought

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Weather, Drought, Rain
Improvements have been found across parts of Bexar County, the Hill Country, and I-35 corridor.

For the first time in two and a half months, Thursday morning’s (11/2) drought monitor shows improvements in and around the San Antonio area! We still have a long way to go, though, as we try to chip away at this prolonged drought.

KEY POINTS

  • It’s been over 780 days since all of South Central Texas was last considered drought-free.
  • We’ve fluctuated between the different classifications of drought within that timeframe, but a relatively dry summer sent the entirety of Bexar County back into exceptional drought (the worst category) in August.
  • With late October rains, however, the exceptional drought has now been erased from parts of Bexar County, the Hill Country, and the I-35 corridor.
  • Drought still remains in place across the majority of the area (just not as bad), meaning we still have a long way to go!

LATEST DROUGHT MONITOR (RELEASED 11/2)

While exceptional drought (shown below in maroon) had been in place across portions of the Hill Country for quite some time, a drier-than-average summer caused it to expand into Bexar County and much of the I-35 corridor in August.

That was still the theme around mid-October, but recent rains leading up to Halloween managed to bring some improvements just in time to kick off the month of November.

As of the latest update released on November 2, exceptional drought has been erased from parts of Bexar County, as well as the Hill Country and I-35 corridor. Extreme drought (level 3/4) now replaces that in most of these areas (shown below in red).

A pocket of exceptional drought is still noted in far western Bexar, eastern Medina and northern Atascosa counties.

Drought is still very much present (just not at the most intense level) across the majority of the area, so we still have a long way to go!

Here’s the comparison of the past two weeks for reference:

OCTOBER RAINFALL

While still technically drier than average, October did bring beneficial rainfall to the Alamo City.

Over 3.2 inches of rain fell throughout the month, with 1.76 inches noted in just the last week. This stretch of rain helped lead to these latest drought improvements!

The last week of October brought over 1.7 inches of rain to the Alamo City.

As mentioned above, we still have a long way to go in order to alleviate the existing drought still in place.

Only two months (October 2021 and April 2023) over the past two years were considered wetter than average. This lack of rainfall dug us into a deep hole that we’re still trying to climb our way out of.

Only 2 out of the past 25 months have been considered wetter than average in the rainfall department.

Looking ahead to the next seven days, a relatively calmer weather pattern takes over, unfortunately, meaning no significant chances for rain. We’ll keep eyes on it!

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram