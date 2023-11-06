When does San Antonio & the Hill Country see the first freeze of the season?

A look at when the average first freeze typically occurs around South Central Texas.

We’re known for our sizzlin’ summers, but it does get plenty cold in San Antonio and the Hill Country. During the winter months, grass goes dormant and we typically have to cover or bring in sensitive plants when the thermometer reaches 32°. Here’s when we typically see temperatures dip below freezing around South Central Texas:

Email Address

San Antonio’s first freeze

If you’re looking for a specific date, the average first freeze for the Alamo City is November 30.

More rural neighborhoods will likely reach freezing a little earlier in November, and areas at higher elevations like Leon Springs, Bulverde, Helotes typically see freezing from November 7 to November 13. In general, anyone who lives in the San Antonio area typically sees 32° from mid-November through early December. This includes cities like Seguin, Pleasanton, and Floresville.

On record, the earliest freeze of the season in San Antonio occurred on October 30, 1917.

Hill Country first freeze

The average first freeze for areas like Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Leakey, Bandera occurs between October 31 and November 6.

Folks around Boerne and Canyon Lake dip to 32° typically by November 7 to November 13.

Hondo and Uvalde’s average fist freeze typically falls between November 14 to November 20.

Rio Grande first freeze

Border towns like Del Rio and Eagle Pass are typically some of the spots to hit freezing the latest, between November 28 to December 4.

Freeze records for San Antonio

Winters with the fewest freeze days

The winters of 2015-16, 1930-31, 1902-03, and 1888-89 only had 4 days of freezing temperatures

Winter with the most freeze days

The winter of 1966-67 had 40 days when the thermometer reached 32°

Longest time below freezing

From 12 a.m. January 29, 1951 to 1 p.m. February 2, 1951 the temperature stayed below freezing at San Antonio International Airport. That’s 4 days and 13 hrs below freezing!

We came close to this record during the winter storm of 2021 when temperatures stayed below 32° for 4 days and 11 hrs from 8 p.m. February 12 to 7 a.m. February 17.