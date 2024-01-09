Check out the damage from Monday’s powerful winds

SAN ANTONIO – If it was your trash day yesterday, you may find your trash can down the block. Winds were powerful yesterday. In some cases, winds gusted higher than 50 mph.
MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED
We did get some reports of a few trees down. Some of those trees may have also taken down some power lines.
WHEN WILL WINDS CALM?
It’ll take until late this afternoon and tonight for winds to relax. Calm winds are forecast Tuesday night.
LIGHT FREEZE WEDNESDAY MORNING
Less wind, clear skies, and dry air will allow temperatures to briefly dip to near freezing Wednesday morning in San Antonio.
TWO MORE FRONTS OVER THE NEXT 7 DAYS
Two more fronts head our way over the next week. A front Friday morning will bring more gusty winds and cooler weather during the day on Friday. A much stronger front arrives on Monday. This will have a BIG impact on temperatures and will bring gusty winds again. Temperatures may not get out of the 30s on Monday, potentially affecting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march. Tuesday morning could see temperatures dip into the 20s, bringing a hard freeze to San Antonio.
