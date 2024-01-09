Check out the damage from Monday’s powerful winds

SAN ANTONIO – If it was your trash day yesterday, you may find your trash can down the block. Winds were powerful yesterday. In some cases, winds gusted higher than 50 mph.

Peak wind gusts on Monday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED

We did get some reports of a few trees down. Some of those trees may have also taken down some power lines.

Lonita Strong Winds lifted carports out of ground and flew into fence in Cleveland, Texas 10 hours ago 0 Houston

millie69 Pool flipped by the wind. Eastside 410 & Rigsby 3 hours ago 0 San Antonio

WHEN WILL WINDS CALM?

It’ll take until late this afternoon and tonight for winds to relax. Calm winds are forecast Tuesday night.

Wind gust forecast. Winds will diminish this afternoon and this evening. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LIGHT FREEZE WEDNESDAY MORNING

Less wind, clear skies, and dry air will allow temperatures to briefly dip to near freezing Wednesday morning in San Antonio.

Potential low temperatures Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TWO MORE FRONTS OVER THE NEXT 7 DAYS

Two more fronts head our way over the next week. A front Friday morning will bring more gusty winds and cooler weather during the day on Friday. A much stronger front arrives on Monday. This will have a BIG impact on temperatures and will bring gusty winds again. Temperatures may not get out of the 30s on Monday, potentially affecting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march. Tuesday morning could see temperatures dip into the 20s, bringing a hard freeze to San Antonio.

Several more freezes are in the forecast for San Antonio, especially next week as a blast of cold air arrives. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)