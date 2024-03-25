MONDAY: Few early morning showers, windy with elevated fire danger by the afternoon

After a few morning showers, focus shifts to a healthy west wind Monday afternoon which will elevate fire danger

SAN ANTONIO – The start of the upcoming work week will feature a brief window for spotty rain first thing Monday morning, followed by a gusty afternoon with elevated fire danger.

Here’s a look at what to expect as we head into the last full week of March:

KEY POINTS

Brief window for a few showers and storms early Monday morning, mainly between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the San Antonio area

Not everyone sees the rain, with better chances along north of the Highway 90 corridor

Quickly clearing Monday afternoon & turning windy

Gusts upwards of 40 mph+ Monday afternoon will make for elevated fire conditions, especially out west and near the Rio Grande

Low humidity arrives for much of the upcoming week with cool mornings followed by seasonable afternoons

MONDAY (3/25)

Eyes will shift to the northwest overnight Sunday & early Monday morning as a weak front approaches South Central Texas.

A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop out ahead of that boundary, with the northern parts of our area likely catching the tail end of that activity between the 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. timeframe.

Unfortunately, not everyone will cash into this quick round of rain. The better chances currently reside along north of the Highway 90 corridor. Even for those that do, rainfall totals likely won’t be too impressive, with just a couple of tenths of an inch possible at best.

Still, it wouldn’t hurt to take the umbrella out for the morning commute and know that roads could be damp in spots!

A few showers to a stray storm can't be ruled out first thing Monday, especially for those along and north of HWY 90

We’ll quickly clear things out by late morning with plenty of sunshine returning for the remainder of the day.

Focus will quickly shift to a healthy west wind that picks up Monday afternoon, gusting up to 40-45 mph at times as it ushers drier air into the region.

Gusty west winds pick up Monday afternoon, with 40 mph+ gusts possible

That low humidity combined with the gusty west winds will likely elevate fire danger conditions, especially out west and closer to the Rio Grande. It’s best to avoid outdoor burning to be on the safe side!

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, fire danger will be elevated Monday, especially near the Rio Grande.

REST OF THIS WEEK

Winds settle down by Tuesday with an overall nice week in store.

Cool mornings in the upper 40s/near 50 degrees are in the forecast, followed by highs in the relatively seasonable 70s with low humidity.

After the winds settle into Tuesday, a relatively nice week is in store with cool mornings and generally seasonable afternoons

Keep checking back this week for updates, especially as we get closer to the Easter holiday! We’ll keep you posted on-air, online, and on your KSAT Weather Authority App.