What does the forecast look like for Easter weekend in San Antonio? 🐰

Humidity returns this weekend along with slightly warmer than average temperatures.

With many people traveling across the San Antonio area or camping out for Easter this weekend, here’s a look at the forecast for egg hunts and other holiday plans:

Key Points

Humidity increases into Easter weekend

Morning temperatures rise into the 60s Saturday and Sunday

Warmer afternoons with highs climbing into the 80s

Muggy Easter Sunday with added cloud cover and areas of patchy fog in the morning

Good Friday

Not quite as chilly as the past few mornings, but still a somewhat cool start with lows in the mid-50s in San Antonio.

Warming quickly into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.

It’ll be breezy, with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph at times.

Saturday

Noticeably more humidity pumps in this weekend, leading to a muggy start by Saturday morning with lows in the low 60s.

After some morning cloud cover, more sunshine takes over into the afternoon with temperatures rebounding into the low 80s.

Easter Sunday

Patchy morning fog and perhaps some mist will be possible for early morning services and egg hunts, along with a muggy feel.

Mostly cloudy skies in store by Sunday afternoon.

Lows in the mid-60s transition to highs in the mid-80s.

Breezy again, with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times.

Humidity pumps back in this weekend, leading to a more muggy feel for Easter plans.

Minus the potential for patchy morning mist Sunday morning, no notable rain chances are currently in the forecast this weekend.

A few isolated showers and storms (~30%) are looking possible on Monday, especially later in the day as a cold front approaches. Check back for details on that in the days ahead!

