Beryl arrives to the Gulf this weekend and several scenarios remain on the table

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

We’ll spend another afternoon near 100°

July 4th will be hot, too. Firework celebrations will see no interruptions from the weather

Hurricane Beryl has weakened some, but will make its way into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend

Once there, some re-strengthening is possible, along with a turn to the north toward Texas

This forecast remains highly uncertain and several different scenarios remain on the table

FORECAST:

Yesterday saw temperatures reach 102° in San Antonio and there’s no reason to believe we won’t be right back there today. In fact, today through Friday will feature very similar conditions: mostly sunny and highs near 100°. The heat index will vary from 100° to 105° during peak heating. This means 4th of July celebrations will be hot, but won’t see any interruptions by rainfall or clouds.

Firework Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Beryl has weakened some, but not as much as we hoped. Wind shear should help to gradually decrease her intensity, as she passes by Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today. On Thursday, she’ll approach Cancun and Cozumel as a potential category 2 hurricane. Late Thursday into Friday, the storm is forecast to cross the Yucatan Peninsula. Interaction with land will weaken Beryl further. With that said, as she enters the Gulf late Friday into Saturday, some re-strengthening will be possible. This is a time frame that will require close monitoring. Her strength, exact location as she enters the Gulf, and the position of a high pressure system will direct what happens next. As of now, anyone from northern Mexico to the southern coast of Texas will want to keep close tabs on Beryl’s evolution. As for San Antonio, could we see some tropical moisture from the system? The short answer is yes, but it remains too early in the game to nail down the timing any rain chances. By Friday evening, we should have a much better grasp on what’s ahead for us. Stay tuned.