WATCH: KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne reports live from the eye of Hurricane Beryl

MATAGORDA, Texas – KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne and photojournalist Matthew Craig were in the eye of Hurricane Beryl as it made landfall near Matagorda.

Beryl made landfall shortly after 4 a.m. Monday as a Category 1 hurricane with 90-100 mph wind gusts, blinding rain and storm surge.

The video above shows flooding and damage in the Matagorda area as the hurricane came through. In the video below, Horne discusses conditions after the storm made landfall.

On Monday, Beryl will move inland across all of east Texas, gradually weakening.

Houston and Galveston can expect damaging wind gusts. Flooding rains of 4-6″ of rain with pockets of 10+″ are possible from the Houston metro area through Texarkana.

By Tuesday morning, Beryl will weaken into a tropical depression and will have moved out of Texas.

While staying dry Monday, San Antonio should see scattered (40%) rain Tuesday afternoon.

