85º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Another plume of Saharan dust works into South Texas this weekend

You may notice a haze in the sky, colorful sunrises and sunsets

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Saharan Dust
Saharan dust is slated to move into South Texas this weekend, likely adding a haze to the sky.

‘Tis the season! Another plume of Saharan dust is slated to move into the South Texas sky this weekend. Here’s the latest:

KEY POINTS

  • Tropical waves moving across the Saharan Desert stir up dust during the summer months
  • These plumes are lofted into the atmosphere and can often travel across the Atlantic Basin and Gulf of Mexico
  • This dust can haze up our sky in South Texas, but also help create colorful sunrises and sunsets
  • While higher concentrations of dust can sometimes affect those with severe allergies, it also works against tropical development

SAHARAN DUST ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

A plume of Saharan dust is slated to move into the South Texas sky as early as Friday. This will likely linger through Monday with a more noticeable haze in the sky likely this weekend, along with the potential to see more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

A plume of Saharan dust moves into South Texas this weekend.

AIR QUALITY

While high concentrations of dust can sometimes impact those with severe allergies or unusually sensitive respiratory systems, a noticeable dip in air quality is not expected this weekend, according to the TCEQ.

The latest forecast calls for air quality to stay in the “moderate” category in San Antonio.

According to the TCEQ, air quality is expected to remain in the moderate category in San Antonio this weekend.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK:

As of July 12, tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Part of this is thanks to the different plumes of Saharan dust headed west, which often work against and inhibit tropical development.

As of Friday afternoon, tropical development is not expected over the next 7 days in the Atlantic Basin, largely due in part to Saharan dust.

If you plan to take any photos of the hazy skies this weekend, feel free to upload them to KSAT Connect for the chance to see them on air!

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos