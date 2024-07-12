Another plume of Saharan dust works into South Texas this weekend

‘Tis the season! Another plume of Saharan dust is slated to move into the South Texas sky this weekend. Here’s the latest:
KEY POINTS
- Tropical waves moving across the Saharan Desert stir up dust during the summer months
- These plumes are lofted into the atmosphere and can often travel across the Atlantic Basin and Gulf of Mexico
- This dust can haze up our sky in South Texas, but also help create colorful sunrises and sunsets
- While higher concentrations of dust can sometimes affect those with severe allergies, it also works against tropical development
SAHARAN DUST ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND
A plume of Saharan dust is slated to move into the South Texas sky as early as Friday. This will likely linger through Monday with a more noticeable haze in the sky likely this weekend, along with the potential to see more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.
AIR QUALITY
While high concentrations of dust can sometimes impact those with severe allergies or unusually sensitive respiratory systems, a noticeable dip in air quality is not expected this weekend, according to the TCEQ.
The latest forecast calls for air quality to stay in the “moderate” category in San Antonio.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK:
As of July 12, tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Part of this is thanks to the different plumes of Saharan dust headed west, which often work against and inhibit tropical development.
If you plan to take any photos of the hazy skies this weekend, feel free to upload them to KSAT Connect for the chance to see them on air!
