Prolonged drought disrupts local corn maze this fall

Hondo's well-known corn maze will not happen this year due to prolonged drought and lack of rain.

HONDO, Texas – It’s been three years since all of South Central Texas was last considered “drought-free.”

Area lakes, reservoirs, aquifers, and rivers are down, with the impacts stretching far and wide across the agricultural community.

This year, the prolonged drought has caught up with a local fall staple: the corn maze at Graff 7A Ranch in Hondo.

“We’ve had to go through some dry ones, but never like this”

Since 2001, Ken and Laurie Graff have owned and operated the well-known corn maze, with hopes of showing surrounding communities the importance of agriculture in a fun and recreational way.

This year, however, will be the first time that the Graffs will not be able to hold their annual fall corn maze, all thanks to the lack of rain and prolonged drought.

“We just don’t have enough water in our wells to support the underground drip irrigation, so this is a first,” said Laurie.

Even though Medina County has experienced extended periods of drought before, including a stint from late 2010 to 2015, the Graffs said that they still had just enough water to get them by.

This year, however, has been a different story. Despite receiving needed rain in late July, it still wasn’t enough to sustain the irrigation supply needed for the maze.

“The creek ran, and it actually filled our tank up, and it’s right next to our well. And usually, it takes months for it to go dry, but in seven days there was not a drop left. The aquifer took it all up,” said Ken.

FOOD, FESTIVITIES, AND FUN OFFERED THIS YEAR

Even though the maze won’t be a part of this year’s fall festivities, Graff 7A Ranch will still be offering plenty of other activities for the whole family:

Farm Hayrides

Various Food Options / Live Entertainment

MatterCorn Slide Mountain

Cowboy Ken’s Kiddie Korral

Hay Bale Jump

Photo Props

Zippity-Doo Dah

Bubble Buckets

Double Barrel Train

Gaga Ball Pit

Tetherball

Cornhole and more!

The ranch will open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 14, and run through Saturday, Nov. 23.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit their website by clicking here.