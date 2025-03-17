🍀Breezy & warm for St. Patrick’s Day, wildfire concerns continue

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, gusts to 30 mph

STRONGER WINDS TUE/WED: Gusts to 35 mph possible

MORE DROUGHT: Only chance of rain is a small window on Sunday

FORECAST

It was a rough weekend for firefighters, as the Crabapple fire fed off of strong winds. While firefighters are starting to get a handle on the situation, more gusty winds today, tomorrow, and Wednesday could complicate the issue.

BREEZY TODAY

Winds will return to their gusty ways today. It’ll be a southerly wind, which will attempt to usher in some higher humidity. The problem is that’ll be a slow process. So, in the meantime, wildfire concerns stay in place. Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies and generally low humidity.

St. Patrick's Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WINDS STRENGTHEN TUESDAY

As another system approaches, winds will increase a bit on Tuesday. Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible. Humidity will rise some in San Antonio, but for those west of I-35, it’ll be another day of fire concerns. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s and skies remain mostly sunny.

Forecast wind gusts this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WIND CHANGE WEDNESDAY

The winds will go from southerly to northwesterly on Wednesday, as a front pushes through. Gusts to 35 are once again possible. Humidity levels will drop, bringing the fire concern farther east, including to San Antonio. Should any fires still be burning at this point, the winds switch could increase the difficulty of containment. Wednesday will be cooler, with highs in the upper-70s.

Fire Danger Forecast for Wednesday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LACK OF RAINFALL

We’re still in a dire situation when it comes to rainfall. Drought conditions have worsened and the only chance for rain in the extended forecast is Sunday. That window for rain will likely be small.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

