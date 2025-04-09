TCEQ issues air quality alerts for possible high ozone levels in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued multiple air quality alerts for Thursday, including one for San Antonio.

The alert indicates that atmospheric conditions are expected to be conducive to high ozone levels in the area.

In simple terms:

Ozone is helpful in the upper atmosphere, where it protects us from harmful UV rays. However, it becomes a harmful pollutant when it’s closer to the ground.

Ozone (O3) consists of three oxygen atoms and serves as a shield against UV radiation in the stratosphere.

At ground level, it forms when sunlight reacts with pollutants from cars, factories and chemicals.

Ozone does not naturally occur in the air we breathe; rather, it is a byproduct of human activity, which we don’t want to accumulate near the surface.

Why is it harmful?

Ozone acts like invisible smoke, irritating your lungs and making breathing more difficult, especially for children, older adults and those with asthma. These groups are particularly vulnerable.

Ozone also damages plants, weakening crops and trees and can slowly deteriorate materials such as rubber and paint.

Can you still go outside?

Yes, you can! Ozone action days aren’t meant to keep you indoors but to raise awareness about heightened pollution levels.

Many people encounter pollution regularly, and these days, they simply signal when it’s worse than usual.

To check the air quality in your area, click here.

