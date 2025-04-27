Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

SAN ANTONIO’S FORECAST: Dodging a few downpours later this week

Otherwise, warm & humid

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNDAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun, 80s & muggy
  • RIVER PARADE: No rain
  • STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance Wednesday
  • BATTLE OF FLOWERS & FLAMBEAU: Watching rain chances closely

FORECAST

SUNDAY

A mainly gray, warm, and humid Sunday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Clouds will somewhat clear this afternoon, so it’ll be a little warmer than yesterday. Expect a high in the mid- to upper-80s. Good weather for any Fiesta activities!

A few border storms are possible late Sunday and Monday, but San Antonio is looking dry those days.

RIVER PARADE

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade will be rain-free, humid, and mild (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you’re planning on enjoying the River Parade Monday, know that it should be rain-free and a bit humid around San Antonio.

STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK

We'll have some rain this week, with the highest chances Wednesday and Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Showers and storms are possible midweek, with chances peaking Wednesday. In fact, we’ll be monitoring for the possibility of strong or severe weather. We’ll keep you posted.

We’re also watching rain chances for the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades. Right now, only isolated showers or storms are possible, but we will be updating the forecast!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS