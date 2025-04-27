SAN ANTONIO’S FORECAST: Dodging a few downpours later this week

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun, 80s & muggy

RIVER PARADE: No rain

STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance Wednesday

BATTLE OF FLOWERS & FLAMBEAU: Watching rain chances closely

FORECAST

SUNDAY

A mainly gray, warm, and humid Sunday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Clouds will somewhat clear this afternoon, so it’ll be a little warmer than yesterday. Expect a high in the mid- to upper-80s. Good weather for any Fiesta activities!

A few border storms are possible late Sunday and Monday, but San Antonio is looking dry those days.

RIVER PARADE

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade will be rain-free, humid, and mild (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you’re planning on enjoying the River Parade Monday, know that it should be rain-free and a bit humid around San Antonio.

STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK

We'll have some rain this week, with the highest chances Wednesday and Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Showers and storms are possible midweek, with chances peaking Wednesday. In fact, we’ll be monitoring for the possibility of strong or severe weather. We’ll keep you posted.

We’re also watching rain chances for the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades. Right now, only isolated showers or storms are possible, but we will be updating the forecast!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

