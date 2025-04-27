SAN ANTONIO’S FORECAST: Dodging a few downpours later this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun, 80s & muggy
- RIVER PARADE: No rain
- STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance Wednesday
- BATTLE OF FLOWERS & FLAMBEAU: Watching rain chances closely
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Clouds will somewhat clear this afternoon, so it’ll be a little warmer than yesterday. Expect a high in the mid- to upper-80s. Good weather for any Fiesta activities!
A few border storms are possible late Sunday and Monday, but San Antonio is looking dry those days.
RIVER PARADE
If you’re planning on enjoying the River Parade Monday, know that it should be rain-free and a bit humid around San Antonio.
STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK
Showers and storms are possible midweek, with chances peaking Wednesday. In fact, we’ll be monitoring for the possibility of strong or severe weather. We’ll keep you posted.
We’re also watching rain chances for the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades. Right now, only isolated showers or storms are possible, but we will be updating the forecast!
