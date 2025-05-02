Prepare for severe weather this afternoon & tonight

Severe weather is possible today, with hail and gusty winds the main threat.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BATTLE OF FLOWERS: Dry conditions are expected, with temps in the 70s

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE LATER TODAY: Gusty winds, hail are possible this afternoon/evening

COOL SATURDAY: It’ll be rain-free, but cool

FLAMBEAU: Expect mostly clear skies, low-60s

FORECAST

Yesterday evening brought rain for some, but a more widespread rainfall event is on tap for this evening. Here’s what you’ll need to prepare for:

BATTLE OF FLOWERS/FIRST HALF OF THE DAY

We’re seeing clearing skies this morning. By parade time, clouds may start to fill back in across the area. We expect rain-free conditions for the parade, with temperatures in the 70s and low-80s.

WHAT TO EXPECT LATER TODAY

1pm-4pm: ISOLATED STORMS (30%)

A few showers or storms may get going as soon as the early afternoon. Isolated severe weather is possible.

Rain chances from 12pm until 6am Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

4pm-7pm: SCATTERED STORMS (60%)

The radar will become more active during this timeframe. Severe weather is possible, as a threat for heavy rainfall increases. If you plan to attend any outdoor events, you’ll want to have a place to find shelter, should it be needed.

7pm-10pm: STORMS LIKELY (70%)

A cold front will slide through during this time, bringing widespread storms. Strong winds are possible with a line of storms. Rainfall totals could average around 1″, with higher totals in spots. Watch for low water crossings.

A cold front will bring good rain chances tonight. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Most of the activity will begin to wind down by midnight.

COOL SATURDAY

In the wake of the cold front, it’ll be cooler and breezy on Saturday. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s for the King William Fair and Parade. We’ll struggle to get out of the 70s during the day on Saturday.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FLAMBEAU PARADE

Skies will clear and we’ll actually see great weather for the night parade. In fact, it’ll be quite cool for May standards. Low-60s are possible, so you may want a light jacket!

