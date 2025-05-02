Prepare for severe weather this afternoon & tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- BATTLE OF FLOWERS: Dry conditions are expected, with temps in the 70s
- SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE LATER TODAY: Gusty winds, hail are possible this afternoon/evening
- COOL SATURDAY: It’ll be rain-free, but cool
- FLAMBEAU: Expect mostly clear skies, low-60s
FORECAST
Yesterday evening brought rain for some, but a more widespread rainfall event is on tap for this evening. Here’s what you’ll need to prepare for:
BATTLE OF FLOWERS/FIRST HALF OF THE DAY
We’re seeing clearing skies this morning. By parade time, clouds may start to fill back in across the area. We expect rain-free conditions for the parade, with temperatures in the 70s and low-80s.
WHAT TO EXPECT LATER TODAY
- 1pm-4pm: ISOLATED STORMS (30%)
A few showers or storms may get going as soon as the early afternoon. Isolated severe weather is possible.
- 4pm-7pm: SCATTERED STORMS (60%)
The radar will become more active during this timeframe. Severe weather is possible, as a threat for heavy rainfall increases. If you plan to attend any outdoor events, you’ll want to have a place to find shelter, should it be needed.
- 7pm-10pm: STORMS LIKELY (70%)
A cold front will slide through during this time, bringing widespread storms. Strong winds are possible with a line of storms. Rainfall totals could average around 1″, with higher totals in spots. Watch for low water crossings.
Most of the activity will begin to wind down by midnight.
COOL SATURDAY
In the wake of the cold front, it’ll be cooler and breezy on Saturday. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s for the King William Fair and Parade. We’ll struggle to get out of the 70s during the day on Saturday.
FLAMBEAU PARADE
Skies will clear and we’ll actually see great weather for the night parade. In fact, it’ll be quite cool for May standards. Low-60s are possible, so you may want a light jacket!
