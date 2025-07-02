Showers developing, scattered rain possible today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORNING COMMUTE: A few showers possible in San Antonio

PASSING DOWNPOURS: Best chances will west of I-35 through this evening

DRIER BY 4TH: Quieter conditions are forecast by July 4th

FORECAST

It’s been an interesting year to say the least. Remember in May when we experienced three triple digit days? This is a good example of how a hot spring does not always equal a scorching summer. Since then, we’ve stayed sub-100° and had a nice run of rainfall.

PASSING DOWNPOURS TODAY

Like yesterday, the main corridor of rainfall will be west of San Antonio. Still, we’ll have some chances for downpours. Rain chance: 40%. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Futurecast for 12pm today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COPY AND PASTE TOMORROW

The active pattern holds for one more day. Thursday also brings a 40% chance of rainfall. It’s possible that we stay below 90 tomorrow thanks to a nice amount of cloud cover.

Rain chances will be highest today and Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUIETER BY THE 4TH

A drier airmass takes over by Friday, allowing for quieter conditions on Independence Day. Only a stray shower or storm is expected, with firework festivities likely seeing a dry forecast.

4th of July Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS