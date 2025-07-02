Showers developing, scattered rain possible today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MORNING COMMUTE: A few showers possible in San Antonio
- PASSING DOWNPOURS: Best chances will west of I-35 through this evening
- DRIER BY 4TH: Quieter conditions are forecast by July 4th
FORECAST
It’s been an interesting year to say the least. Remember in May when we experienced three triple digit days? This is a good example of how a hot spring does not always equal a scorching summer. Since then, we’ve stayed sub-100° and had a nice run of rainfall.
PASSING DOWNPOURS TODAY
Like yesterday, the main corridor of rainfall will be west of San Antonio. Still, we’ll have some chances for downpours. Rain chance: 40%. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
COPY AND PASTE TOMORROW
The active pattern holds for one more day. Thursday also brings a 40% chance of rainfall. It’s possible that we stay below 90 tomorrow thanks to a nice amount of cloud cover.
QUIETER BY THE 4TH
A drier airmass takes over by Friday, allowing for quieter conditions on Independence Day. Only a stray shower or storm is expected, with firework festivities likely seeing a dry forecast.
