Eight Years Later: Remembering Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the Texas Coast

Eight years ago, Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the middle Texas coast as a powerful and catastrophic Category 4 storm.

On the night of Aug. 25, 2017, Harvey struck near Rockport, Texas, and would go on to become one of the most destructive and costly natural disasters in U.S. history.

Harvey began as a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa on August 13, 2017.

Initially disorganized, it gradually developed into Tropical Storm Harvey on August 17. The system then crossed into the eastern Caribbean Sea on August 18, briefly weakening into a tropical disturbance after passing through the Windward Islands.

On August 22, Harvey’s remnants crossed the Yucatán Peninsula. Once over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the system rapidly intensified.

By August 24, it had regained tropical storm strength and then exploded into a Category 4 hurricane just before landfall.

Landfall

Radar image of Hurricane Harvey as a Category 4 during landfall (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, August 25, Hurricane Harvey made landfall on San Jose Island and near Rockport, Texas.

With maximum sustained winds of 130–132 mph and gusts up to 145 mph, the storm caused catastrophic wind damage across the region.

Storm surge inundated coastal areas with water levels rising 6 to 10 feet above ground level in bays including Copano, Aransas, San Antonio, and Matagorda.

After days of devastation in Texas, Harvey shifted east and made its final landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, on August 30, 2017. By that time, its legacy was already sealed.

The Rainfall Catastrophe

After landfall, Harvey slowed to a crawl over Southeast Texas, setting the stage for a historic flooding disaster.

Over 40 to 60 inches of rain fell in parts of Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

The highest total— 60.58 inches —was recorded near Nederland, Texas, breaking the U.S. record for rainfall from a tropical cyclone.

18 locations recorded over 48 inches of rain.

In the Houston metro area, 36 to 48 inches of rain fell across much of the city.

6.8 inches of rain were recorded in just one hour in southeast Houston.

70% of Harris County, or 1,300 square miles, were submerged in 1.5 feet of water.

Estimated rainfall totals from Hurricane Harvey (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The storm overflowed reservoirs, flooded highways, and caused severe flash flooding. Nine out of 19 official river gauges in Harris County recorded all-time high flood stages.

Widespread Tornadoes

Harvey also produced 57 confirmed tornadoes, primarily in southeastern Texas and the Houston area. These tornadoes added to the already staggering damage from wind and water.

Human Toll and Tragic Loss

Hurricane Harvey was responsible for at least 68 direct deaths in Texas, with 36 occurring in Harris County alone.

Most of these fatalities were due to freshwater flooding.

An additional 35 indirect deaths were attributed to factors like electrocution, vehicle accidents, and delayed medical care.

Harvey stands as the deadliest hurricane to strike Texas since 1919, and the deadliest in the U.S. since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Economic Impact

The storm caused an estimated $125 billion in damages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)—ranking it as the second costliest tropical cyclone in U.S. history, tied with Hurricane Katrina when not adjusted for inflation.

Over 300,000 structures in southeastern Texas were flooded.

Tens of thousands of claims were filed with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), many from areas previously considered outside high-risk flood zones.

Harvey’s devastation was widespread, particularly in areas where flood insurance participation was low.

Recovery and Resilience

In the years since Harvey, many affected communities have made strides toward recovery.

Cities like Rockport and Houston have rebuilt infrastructure, improved flood control systems, and reevaluated building standards.

However, the storm’s emotional and financial toll is still felt by many across the state.

Historic

Hurricane Harvey will be remembered not only for its intensity at landfall, but for the extraordinary and deadly flooding that followed.

With record-breaking rainfall, unprecedented urban flooding, and long-lasting impacts, Harvey redefined the scale and scope of modern tropical cyclones in the United States.

As Texas marks eight years since this catastrophic storm, Harvey remains a sobering reminder of the power of nature—and the importance of preparedness in the face of extreme weather.