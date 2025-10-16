San Antonio Nears Record for 90-Degree October Days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- Warm afternoons: with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s
- Cooler nights: with lows in the 60s
- Slight rain chances: mainly along the Coastal Plains
- Weak weekend front: brings drier air, not a major cooldown
FORECAST
Bottom Line: If you’re tired of the heat, you’re not alone. While there are hints of change on the horizon, for now, it’s more of the same, Warm, dry, and mostly sunny.
WEEKEND FORECAST
A deepening trough is expected to shift eastward by Friday, allowing a weak cold front to approach South Central Texas. While it may lower humidity slightly, significant cooling or rainfall is unlikely. Moisture will increase slightly, bringing a slight chance of showers and isolated storms, mainly for the coastal plains.
CLIMATE CONTEXT
San Antonio has already seen a couple of “cold fronts” this fall, but they’ve mostly fizzled out before delivering real relief. Locals are still waiting for that first true cold front that sticks around for more than a day.
October 2025 is shaping up to be one for the record books. We’re on pace to challenge the all-time record for most 90° days in October (19 days set in 1947) and could end up with the warmest October on record.
LOOKING AHEAD
Medium-range models are still at odds over how the weekend trough evolves. Some suggest a more organized low could develop, but confidence remains low. Beyond Sunday, the pattern may finally shift as a series of troughs approach from the west coast. This could bring better rain chances and a more substantial cold front by late October.
