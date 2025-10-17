Edwards Aquifer falls to historic low levels yet again

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

NO RAIN: October, typically a rainy month, has been rain-free

AQUIFER LEVEL: Reaching lows last seen during May of this year, could fall even lower

WHAT IT MEANS FOR US: Nothing for now, San Antonio Water System (SAWS) customers remain in Stage 3 restrictions

HISTORICAL LOWS

The Edwards Aquifer has had a rough year. As of Friday morning, the J-17 well reported a measurement of 625.4′ and falling. That’s 37 feet below average. In May, earlier this year, the well recorded a low of 623.1′. That was the third-lowest all-time, falling behind June of 1990 and August of 1957.

The top 4 lowest J-17 well levels since records have been kept. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

It marked the first time the aquifer had been this low since the creation of the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA). The EAA is responsible for ensuring the aquifer remains at healthy levels. We run the risk of falling to this level again, or even below it, with a dry forecast ahead.

WHY DO WE CARE?

While the San Antonio Water System has diversified its water portfolio, the Edwards Aquifer still accounts for a large portion of the City of San Antonio’s water supply.

SAWS water distribution in 2024 (San Antonio Water System)

Meantime, Comal Springs, in New Braunfels, typically stops flowing when the J-17 well reaches 620′. The goal is to keep all springs flowing, as there are concerns for endangered species. Additionally, there is a mandate from the federal government to keep them protected.

For pumpers, more than 220 days this year have been spent in either Stage 4 or Stage 5 pumping restrictions. This calls on pumpers to reduce the amount they draw from the aquifer, primarily affecting farmers west of San Antonio. Also, keep in mind that SAWS also pumps from the aquifer and has had to reduce what it takes out.

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR SAWS CUSTOMERS?

Currently, SAWS customers remain in Stage 3 restrictions. That calls for landscape watering with an irrigation system, sprinkler, or soaker hose only once a week, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight, on your designated watering day. That’s determined by your address.

Rules for Stage 3 Restrictions (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Could we see further restrictions? The answer to that is in the hands of the San Antonio city manager and SAWS. They have told us repeatedly that there are no plans for that anytime soon. However, once-a-week water may be something we have to get used to.

WHY IS THE AQUIFER SO LOW

This may seem like an obvious answer, given the drought that has plagued us since 2020. However, some have argued that overpopulation and overuse have also played a role. That said, due to the aquifers’ heavy regulation, lack of rainfall remains the main culprit.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up