Friday night’s storm chances coming into focus

Here's what you need to know when it comes to storms Friday night

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET TODAY: High temps will reach the mid-80s

STORMS FRIDAY NIGHT: Best odds are overnight Friday into pre-dawn Saturday

IMPACTS: 1-2″ of rain, street flooding possible Friday night

FORECAST

QUIET TODAY AND THURSDAY

Low humidity is in place for the time being, allowing temps to drop into the 60s this morning. It’ll be cooler than the last several mornings. High temperatures this afternoon should reach the mid-80s, under mostly sunny skies.

Humidity makes a swift return on Thursday. That means more clouds, some patchy morning fog, and overall stickier conditions. We’ll be near 90 tomorrow.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT

Most of Friday will be spent with partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions. Expect it to be breezy and humid. A shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day Friday.

By Friday night, a storm system will generate an area of showers and storms that will sweep west to east across the area. The highest odds for rain will be overnight into pre-dawn Saturday. A few strong storms are possible, along with street flooding. Rain totals are forecast to be in the 1-2″ range, with a lucky few seeing as much as 3″.

Storms will sweep west to east across the area Friday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

Lingering rain is possible Saturday morning and as an upper level low sticks around, rain can’t be ruled out during the day. Clouds may linger, too, keeping temperatures in the low-80s and even 70s for some.

Drier, warmer, and sunnier weather is expected on Sunday.

8-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS