CONFIRMED: EF-1 tornado touched down in Kendall, Comal counties Friday

Tornado causes widespread damage, but no reported injuries or deaths

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The National Weather Service has confirmed a Tornado from Friday Night (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

A late-night storm on Friday spun up an EF-1 tornado that tracked just over 20 miles across parts of Kendall and Comal counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The following is the summary from the NWS survey conducted after the storm:

  • Rating: EF1
  • Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph
  • Path Length: 20.10 miles
  • Maximum Path Width: 300 yards
  • Fatalities/Injuries: 0
  • Start Location: 4 WSW Kendalia / Kendall County, TX
  • End Location: 3 SSE Fischer / Comal County, TX

The tornado first touched down around 11:35 p.m. about four miles southwest of Kendalia and stayed on the ground for nearly 25 minutes before fading east of F.M. 306 near Hancock Road, southeast of Fischer.

Peak winds were estimated near 110 mph, and the tornado reached up to 300 yards wide. Thankfully, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

Most of the damage included downed trees, power poles, and roof shingles, especially near the intersection of U.S. 281 and F.M. 306, where several poles were snapped near a gas station.

The storm then moved toward neighborhoods along Tanglewood Trail and Mystic Shores, causing scattered tree and roof damage before weakening.

Strong straight-line winds outside the tornado’s path — some close to 100 mph — that tore off parts of roofs on nearby hilltops.

