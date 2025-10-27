CONFIRMED: EF-1 tornado touched down in Kendall, Comal counties Friday

The National Weather Service has confirmed a Tornado from Friday Night

A late-night storm on Friday spun up an EF-1 tornado that tracked just over 20 miles across parts of Kendall and Comal counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The following is the summary from the NWS survey conducted after the storm:

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph

Path Length: 20.10 miles

Maximum Path Width: 300 yards

Fatalities/Injuries: 0

Start Location: 4 WSW Kendalia / Kendall County, TX

End Location: 3 SSE Fischer / Comal County, TX

The tornado first touched down around 11:35 p.m. about four miles southwest of Kendalia and stayed on the ground for nearly 25 minutes before fading east of F.M. 306 near Hancock Road, southeast of Fischer.

Peak winds were estimated near 110 mph, and the tornado reached up to 300 yards wide. Thankfully, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

Most of the damage included downed trees, power poles, and roof shingles, especially near the intersection of U.S. 281 and F.M. 306, where several poles were snapped near a gas station.

The storm then moved toward neighborhoods along Tanglewood Trail and Mystic Shores, causing scattered tree and roof damage before weakening.

Strong straight-line winds outside the tornado’s path — some close to 100 mph — that tore off parts of roofs on nearby hilltops.

