New technology is transforming how we track and monitor the weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From fast-moving thunderstorms to long-lasting droughts, a new wave of remote-sensing technology is revolutionizing how scientists observe Earth’s changing climate.

High-tech satellites orbiting thousands of miles above our planet are now delivering some of the most detailed and timely weather data ever recorded. Forecasters said this is only the beginning.

What is remote sensing?

Remote sensing is the science behind it all. It is a way to study the Earth without physically touching it.

Think of it like taking pictures and measurements from far away, usually from satellites or aircraft. These sensors collect data about things like temperature, moisture, clouds and land changes.

By using satellites to measure environmental conditions without direct contact, meteorologists can track storms, monitor land changes and anticipate hazards long before they reach communities.

Recent extremes — from flash floods to widespread drought and devastating wildfires — highlight just how critical these tools have become.

“The world is changing, and you need to have this technology to understand the technology — know how to process this data,” UT San Antonio professor Dr. Hongjie Xie said. “Then, we can monitor the change to see the future.”

Optical sensors have limitations. Cloud cover and heavy rain can obscure their view. This technology is especially valuable during floods, hurricanes and severe weather outbreaks.

It allows forecasters to understand what’s happening on the ground, even when visibility is limited.

Different satellite types

Not all satellites see the world the same way. Different orbits allow meteorologists to gather different types of information.

Geostationary satellites, like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA)’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) series, hover over the same spot on Earth.

These satellites provide rapid updates every 30 seconds and up to five minutes. Their strength is temporal resolution: the ability to watch storms evolve in near real time.

Polar-orbiting satellites travel from pole-to-pole, providing high-spatial resolution imagery of the entire planet. Though these satellites only pass over the same location twice daily, their detail is unmatched.

Future steps

Emerging technology is poised to push Earth observation even further.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into climate and weather models, allowing for faster and more accurate predictions. AI can identify patterns, refine forecast models and process massive volumes of satellite data at speeds traditional systems can’t match.

Experts believed this fusion of remote sensing and AI may reshape forecasting over the next decade.

In cities like San Antonio, remote sensing offers a crucial edge. Monitoring soil moisture, tracking drought development and receiving real-time satellite imagery all help forecasters deliver earlier warnings and more precise forecasts.

As weather grows more extreme, these tools are essential for protecting communities. Remote sensing is transforming how we understand our world today.

