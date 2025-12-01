2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season: A Year of Contrast

The track of tropical cyclones in the 2025 Hurricane Season

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which ended on November 30, was marked by periods of calm interspersed with intense, powerful storms.

Overall, it fell within NOAA’s predicted ranges for named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes.

List of the 2025 Hurricane Names for the Atlantic Basin (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Recapping the 2025 Hurricane season

The season saw 13 named storms, five of which became hurricanes and four reached major hurricane status (winds of 111 mph or more).

Notably, the season’s activity was highlighted by three Category 5 hurricanes, the second-most on record in a single year.

The most impactful storms included Hurricane Erin, which rapidly intensified to a Category 5, and Hurricane Melissa, which caused widespread damage in Jamaica and surrounding areas in late October.

While the season was above average in intensity, the U.S. saw a rare respite from major hurricane impacts, making 2025 an unusually calm year on American soil with only 1 landfall, despite the powerful storms abroad.

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in the continental U.S. on July 6, coming ashore on the South Carolina coast.

It moved north into North Carolina. While some rain fell across parts of the eastern Midlands, the main impacts were felt just outside of that area.

As much as 2-5 inches of rainfall was recorded across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina, leading to flooding.

Hurricane Hunters perform vital research with storm data

One of the season’s biggest technological breakthroughs came from NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters. NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters played a key role in gathering vital storm data.

They flew 417 hours and collected data from 53 storms. Notably, uncrewed surface vehicles provided real-time data from inside Hurricane Humberto.

These efforts, including over 1,100 dropsondes and radar scans, helped improve storm intensity forecasts and response strategies, especially for the Caribbean.

Why was this season so quiet?

Several factors contributed to the U.S. being spared.

A persistent upper-level trough over the eastern U.S. helped steer storms away, while a weakened Bermuda High allowed storms to turn northward, away from the coastline.

Additionally, the Fujiwhara effect, where two storms within a few hundred miles interact with one another. This diverted Hurricane Imelda away from the U.S. coast in late September.

Following their dance together near the United States' East Coast, the last few days saw Hurricane Imelda absorb the remnants of Hurricane Humberto after its dissipation. pic.twitter.com/14URqfiYSk — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) October 2, 2025

Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, even if we’re not seeing a big increase in the number of storms.

Warmer oceans are fueling rapid intensification, so more hurricanes are reaching major strength. This season alone had three Category 5 storms—the second-most on record.

Rising seas and powerful storms also mean bigger risks for flooding and erosion, especially for island nations and coastal communities.

